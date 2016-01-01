Overview

Dr. Henry Pitot, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and Northfield Hospital.



Dr. Pitot works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea in Albert Lea, MN with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

