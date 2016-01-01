Dr. Henry Pitot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Pitot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Pitot, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus and Northfield Hospital.
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St Unit 516, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 200-8832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rochester Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 225-1705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Northfield Hospital
Dr. Pitot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitot works at
Dr. Pitot has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.