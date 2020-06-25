Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Pham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Pham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henry T Pham MD16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 141, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 777-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
My dad went to Dr Pham for treatment of prostate cancer. Couldn't have had a more compassionate and professional doctor! Took time to explain every procedure and never rushed when asked questions. I am a RN and would never hesitate to recommend Dr Pham to anyone that needs a urologist. Expect quality care when you come to his office.
About Dr. Henry Pham, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144222647
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.