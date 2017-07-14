Overview

Dr. Henry Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Perry works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Trichiasis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.