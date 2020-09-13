Overview

Dr. Henry Parkman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Temple University Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parkman works at TEMPLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.