Super Profile

Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.

Dr. Pallatroni works at Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons - Portsmouth
    330 Borthwick Ave Ste 300, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 433-4666
    Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons
    9 Buzell Ave, Exeter, NH 03833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 433-4666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Exeter Hospital
  • Portsmouth Regional Hospital
  • York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr. Pallatroni treated a spinal problem that was causing me pain resulting ins a limited life situation. His exam and diagnosis was conducted in a way that I understood so much more about my condition. He listened carefully to my concerns. His skill and professionalism gave me confidence. The surgery was a challenging one, but now I can hike and dance! Thanks for the terrific outcome and your care about my well being Dr. Pallatroni!
    About Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003880238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Dartmouth College - Hitchcock Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Pallatroni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallatroni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pallatroni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pallatroni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pallatroni has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pallatroni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Pallatroni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pallatroni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallatroni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallatroni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

