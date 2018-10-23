Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Henry Osei, MB CHB is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ghana Med Sch and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Mountainside Internal Medicine6850 N Durango Dr Ste 211, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 202-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wouldn't go anywhere else! Dr O is very knowledgeable and up-to-date! A tad bit on the quiet side but knows his stuff! As for his staff,.. ????They're Great!?? Makes every visit easy and accommodates your every needs! Very rare find these days!?? (a grip of grumpy & grouchy ones out there!) They also have Candy?????? for the Good Patients!...?? And the bad ones too!??
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- howard university hospital
- Ghana Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osei speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.