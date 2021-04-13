Dr. Henry Olejeme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olejeme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Olejeme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Olejeme, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Olejeme works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 517-2097Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Everyone is friendly. Dr Olejeme is thorough and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Henry Olejeme, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598777682
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian
- Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
- University of Lagos College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olejeme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olejeme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olejeme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olejeme has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olejeme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olejeme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olejeme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olejeme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olejeme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.