Dr. Henry Novack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Novack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Frnt 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2387
New York University Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very compassionate doctor. Explains everything well.
About Dr. Henry Novack, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novack speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.
