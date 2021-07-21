See All Otolaryngologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at ENT & Sinus Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors of Hearing Inc.
    8241 Rochester Ave Ste 130, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 466-8400
    ENT and Sinus Center
    1800 Medical Center Dr Ste 105, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 880-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Dizziness
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Dizziness

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 21, 2021
    Dr. Nguyen is so nice I love him. He is friendly and always has a smile on his face. He is very great at his job. I hve been his patient for over 10 years.
    kiana spencer — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1578534020
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    • Stanford University
    • UC Irvine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

