Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Locations
Doctors of Hearing Inc.8241 Rochester Ave Ste 130, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-8400
ENT and Sinus Center1800 Medical Center Dr Ste 105, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 880-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Heritage Provider Network
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen is so nice I love him. He is friendly and always has a smile on his face. He is very great at his job. I hve been his patient for over 10 years.
About Dr. Henry Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Stanford University
- UC Irvine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
