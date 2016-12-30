Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Nagelberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye MDs, PC1260 State Route 28 Ste 8, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 253-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagelberg?
Called the office as soon as they opened one morning to request an appt. Had a traumatic injury to my eye. Pleasant front office gave directions, said come right over and I was seen as an emergency. Dr Nagelberg was friendly and extremely professional as were all the staff. Dr Nagelberg assessed the situation, explained eye injury and treatment needed by a Cornea Specialist. He referred me to another great doctor who saw me that day. All in all, I received outstanding care. 5 Stars!!!!
About Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952307969
Education & Certifications
- Ri Hosp Brown University Sch Med
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- University of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagelberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagelberg works at
Dr. Nagelberg has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagelberg speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagelberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.