Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Nagelberg works at Advanced Eye MDs, PC in Branchburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Eye MDs, PC
    1260 State Route 28 Ste 8, Branchburg, NJ 08876 (908) 253-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Dec 30, 2016
    Called the office as soon as they opened one morning to request an appt. Had a traumatic injury to my eye. Pleasant front office gave directions, said come right over and I was seen as an emergency. Dr Nagelberg was friendly and extremely professional as were all the staff. Dr Nagelberg assessed the situation, explained eye injury and treatment needed by a Cornea Specialist. He referred me to another great doctor who saw me that day. All in all, I received outstanding care. 5 Stars!!!!
    Richard in Bedminster, NJ — Dec 30, 2016
    About Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD

    Ophthalmology
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1952307969
    Education & Certifications

    Ri Hosp Brown University Sch Med
    SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    University of Pennsylvania
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Nagelberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagelberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagelberg works at Advanced Eye MDs, PC in Branchburg, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nagelberg’s profile.

    Dr. Nagelberg has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagelberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagelberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

