Dr. Henry Moyle, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Henry Moyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Moyle works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurosurgery & Neurology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurosurgery & Neurology
    1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Cerebrovascular Disease

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 04, 2020
    I had total trust in him and he help me regain a normal day to day activities in two weeks, after months of struggling to do basic daily activities.
    Jamyl S. — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Henry Moyle, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750398939
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University Of California
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Moyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moyle works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurosurgery & Neurology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. View the full address on Dr. Moyle’s profile.

    Dr. Moyle has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

