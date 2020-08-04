Overview

Dr. Henry Moyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Moyle works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurosurgery & Neurology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.