Dr. Henry Moyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Moyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurosurgery & Neurology1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had total trust in him and he help me regain a normal day to day activities in two weeks, after months of struggling to do basic daily activities.
About Dr. Henry Moyle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of California
- UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyle has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moyle speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyle.
