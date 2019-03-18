Overview

Dr. Henry Moskowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Moskowitz works at Henry E Moskowitz MD in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urethral Stricture and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.