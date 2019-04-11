Overview

Dr. Henry Moreta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Moreta works at South Shore Neurologic Assocs in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Islip, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.