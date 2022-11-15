Overview

Dr. Henry Merritt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Florida Medical Center.



Dr. Merritt works at Lauderdale Foot Care Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.