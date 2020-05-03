Dr. Henry Mentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Mentz, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Mentz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Galleria Location4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 799-9999
Memorial City Location12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 799-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is Excellent & professional surgeon.
About Dr. Henry Mentz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821163429
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Oschner Med Found
- Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
