Dr. Henry McKinney, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry McKinney, MD is a Dermatologist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Locations
Blair Medical Associates1800 GRANT AVE, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 944-7109
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and professional. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Henry McKinney, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1801871868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.