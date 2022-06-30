See All Family Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Luu, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Luu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Kensington Hospital.

Dr. Luu works at Connections Community Support Programs Inc. in Wilmington, DE with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connections Community Support Programs Inc.
    3821 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 442-6622
  2. 2
    West Chester Physical Therapy & Fitness Center PC
    1450 E Boot Rd Ste 200C, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 436-9878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Kensington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr Luu, is a excellent doctor! I have known him for years. He is an amazing person, like someone’s best friend!! He is knowledgeable, intelligent, engaging, interesting and personable… seriously does anyone feel that way about any doctor? Personally, I have never felt that way before with any of my doctors. He is a true gem & you are an extremely lucky person should you have the chance to meet him!!! Honestly I am a client absolutely no other relation to him. What I have written is all true and I have never ever reviewed anyone or anything before!!!!!
    Janis — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Luu, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306864947
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of the Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Luu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

