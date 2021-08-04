Dr. Henry Lujan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lujan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lujan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Lujan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lujan works at
Plasencia & Viamonte Iii, M.d. Pt9195 SW 72nd St Ste 230, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 271-0300
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 271-0300Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleasant experience at his office staff treated me with the utmost respect and answered all my questions surgery performed by Dr lujan top notch couldn't ask for anything better very professional doctor very attentive and answers all your questions and listens to you That's the doctors we need nowadays
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lujan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lujan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lujan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lujan has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lujan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lujan speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lujan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lujan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lujan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lujan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.