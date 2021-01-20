Dr. Lucid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Lucid, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Lucid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Lucid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart and Vascular Of Central Texas16010 Park Valley Dr Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 206-2999
-
2
Heart and Vascular Of Central Texas1460 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 206-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucid?
Very friendly. Great staff.
About Dr. Henry Lucid, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265424469
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of PA
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucid works at
Dr. Lucid has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.