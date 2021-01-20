See All Cardiologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Henry Lucid, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (47)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Lucid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Lucid works at Round Rock Cardiology in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vascular Of Central Texas
    16010 Park Valley Dr Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 206-2999
  2. 2
    Heart and Vascular Of Central Texas
    1460 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 206-2999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Very friendly. Great staff.
    — Jan 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Henry Lucid, MD
    About Dr. Henry Lucid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265424469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of PA
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucid has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

