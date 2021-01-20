Overview

Dr. Henry Lucid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Lucid works at Round Rock Cardiology in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.