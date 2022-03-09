Dr. Henry Low, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Low is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Low, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Low, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Low works at
Locations
Henry J Low Medical Corp1828 El Camino Real Ste 706, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 777-9117
El Camino Medical Clinic, Rocklin , CA6510 Lonetree Blvd Ste 300, Rocklin, CA 95765 Directions (916) 672-6622
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Low?
Donald T. Roseville, CA 5 Star 3/8/2022 My wife and I are new to Dr. Low. We found him to be thorough, absolutely professional, pleasant, and a very good listener. He immediately recommended that my wife have a stress test. He followed up on a referral ensuring it was done in a timely fashion. It turned out that she had an artery with almost 100% blockage. In effect, he saved her life. For me, he recommended a series of tests that pointed to a number of things needing attention. We couldn't ask for a better family doctor. We also found his entire staff to be courteous, professional, and responsive. His is one of the few offices that I can call and someone knowledgeable answers the phone. We also found the office cooperative in getting appointments. No doubt about it, Dr. Low and his team are five star. Don and Abbie Treichler
About Dr. Henry Low, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1932251154
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Low has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Low accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Low works at
Dr. Low speaks Cantonese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Low, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Low appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.