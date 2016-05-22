Dr. Henry Loomans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Loomans, MD
Dr. Henry Loomans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Appleton Va Cboc10 Tri Park Way, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 831-0070
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Dr. Loomans is one of the few doctors I can actually say is full of accurate sincere medical advice. He's not out to profit from his patients. He's out to provide genuine patience and help humanity by assisting in the health of each individual who comes his way. If anything, he goes the extra mile; above and beyond the call of duty. His mission to make a difference is bettering lives. The way he provides for those he's responsible for. He's worth traveling a distance for to receive a check up
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174630628
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Loomans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loomans works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.