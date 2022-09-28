Dr. Henry Lok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lok, DO
Overview
Dr. Henry Lok, DO is a Registered Nurse in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Larkin Community Hospital
Dr. Lok works at
Locations
-
1
Lok Clinic1818 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 623-5493Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lok?
Pain that has not been resolved. He uses multiple methods of treatment: Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment, acupuncture and others to help. highly recommended
About Dr. Henry Lok, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1033501671
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lok has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lok using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lok works at
Dr. Lok speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lok. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.