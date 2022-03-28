Dr. Henry Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
Desert Valley Hospital16850 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 241-8000
Michael M. Fanous Dpm Inc.15366 Eleventh St Ste D, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 268-2063
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What a wonderful caring Doctor. He listens to you. He has helped me with numerous issues, and with great success. Much appreciated!!
About Dr. Henry Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649483033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Gastritis, Malnutrition and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.