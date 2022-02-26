Dr. Henry Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
Locations
Henry Howard Lim M.d. PC516 Bellmore Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 489-8455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had to change Doctors because of a change in our insurance. While we miss our old Pediatrician, I am happy to give our new one a good review. Dr. Lim takes his time with each & every patient. He explains what's going on in detail that you leave his office learning more than expected. His whole staff, especially Myrna & Elizabeth, have been extremely helpful with everything, including referrals to amazing Specialists, forms getting filled out for school and making appointments and/or sending out prescriptions. Dr. Lim & his team are a well-oiled machine. They are very thorough and I really appreciate that.
About Dr. Henry Lim, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1760487581
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.