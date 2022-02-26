See All Pediatricians in East Meadow, NY
Dr. Henry Lim, MD

Pediatrics
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Henry Lim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They completed their residency with Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Lim works at Henry Howard Lim M.d. PC in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Henry Howard Lim M.d. PC
    516 Bellmore Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 (516) 489-8455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Dysentery
Acute Bronchitis
Nasopharyngitis
Dysentery
Acute Bronchitis

Nasopharyngitis
Dysentery
Acute Bronchitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2022
    We had to change Doctors because of a change in our insurance. While we miss our old Pediatrician, I am happy to give our new one a good review. Dr. Lim takes his time with each & every patient. He explains what's going on in detail that you leave his office learning more than expected. His whole staff, especially Myrna & Elizabeth, have been extremely helpful with everything, including referrals to amazing Specialists, forms getting filled out for school and making appointments and/or sending out prescriptions. Dr. Lim & his team are a well-oiled machine. They are very thorough and I really appreciate that.
    M0M0F2FiliRicans — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760487581
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim works at Henry Howard Lim M.d. PC in East Meadow, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

