Overview

Dr. Henry Liberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Liberman works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.