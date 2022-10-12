Dr. Henry Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Li, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
1
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
2
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 525-5777Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li led me through my treatment and recovery from stage 3 colon cancer. He was incredibly knowledgeable, thorough, and effective. Most importantly, he was thoughtful, caring, and helpful. He took the extra time to listen and answer all of my questions and was always available. He took my needs and input into consideration during treatment yet never veered from the recommendations he knew were right for my treatment. I owe my survival to Dr. Li
About Dr. Henry Li, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
