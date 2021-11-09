Dr. Henry Leung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Leung, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Leung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Leung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (800) 888-2186
-
2
AV Family Medicine & Urgent Care24801 Alicia Pkwy Ste C, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 425-0321
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
Excellent medical practitioner. Very thorough and considerate. Good listener, seems to have outstanding diagnostic skills.
About Dr. Henry Leung, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1881662690
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- St Johns Oakland Hosp
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Arizona State University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.