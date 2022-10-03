Overview

Dr. Henry Lepely, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Lepely works at Henry Lepely MD PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.