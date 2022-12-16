Overview

Dr. Henry Legaspi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Legaspi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.