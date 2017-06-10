See All Ophthalmologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Henry Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Lee works at Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs
    6480 Main St Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-3300
  2. 2
    Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs
    220 Red Tail Rd Ste 3, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 674-3600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Endophthalmitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Treatment frequency



Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2017
    Please Call me urgent 716-930-6127 regards about my right eye thanks Daniel gasiewicz
    daniel gasiewicz in Las Vegas, NV — Jun 10, 2017
    About Dr. Henry Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558432377
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

