Dr. Henry Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Deer Valley - Medical Oncology19646 N 27th Ave Ste 406, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 587-4868
-
2
Texas Breast Specialists2222 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 283-7995
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Actions Healthcare Management
- Aetna
- Alfa Insurance Company
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Broadspire
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CNA
- Community Health Choice
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Employers Dental Service
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Global Assistance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Integra Physician Network
- INTotal Health
- Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Midwest Life
- Molina Healthcare
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Portamedic
- Premier Group Insurance
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Pyramid Life
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- TPA
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wausau Benefits
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee speaks 'with' us, his clients instead of 'to' us. He succinctly answers our posed questions in depth without a hint of impatience. He is knowledgeable & kind. Considerate & his staff are tops!
About Dr. Henry Lee, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1548224447
Education & Certifications
- University Illinois at Chicago
- University Ilinois at Chicago Hospital
- Univ IL Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern University Chicago
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.