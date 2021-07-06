Overview

Dr. Henry Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Arizona Oncology Associates, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Colorectal Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.