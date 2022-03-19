See All Ophthalmologists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Henry Lee, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (20)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Lee, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Lee Aesthetic Center in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Aesthetic Center
    58 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 302, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 738-1160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stye
Chalazion
Blocked Tear Duct
Stye
Chalazion
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2022
    I made a consultation appointment with Dr. Lee to determine if my droopy eyelids needed surgery. I was immediately impressed by his professionalism as well as his assurance that this surgery would be painless and offer immediate results. Once I had the surgery, he outlined steps I needed to take in order to reduce swelling and expedite recovery. After a week of putting cool or warm packs on my eyes, I could not get over the improvement in how I looked and felt about my eyes. At my one week appointment, Dr. Lee was clear that my recovery had just begun and that my eyes would continue to become smoother, softer and lighter (less red). He was absolutely right! I have now had my 2 month follow up appointment and could see that my eyes definitely look more natural and younger. Thank you so much Dr. Lee for guiding me to make this decision and for your professional services that have let to an amazing result. This has been one of the best decisions I have ever made!
    Helen C. — Mar 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Henry Lee, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

