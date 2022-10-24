Dr. Henry Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lee, MD
Dr. Henry Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dermatology - Broadway2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Lee has been our family dermatologist for a good 10 years now. He has treated my wife and I, and our three children. I would not hesitate in recommending him. I had a wart that took a year to medicate and remove but he prevailed and eventually it disappeared. He is also quite friendly and a nice fellow to speak with about non-medical issues.
About Dr. Henry Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1245421569
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
