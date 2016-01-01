Dr. Henry Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Locations
Barbara Showalter MD450 E Yosemite Ave Ste D, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-3924
Man-siak Mak M.d. Inc.3313 M St, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-3924
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Lam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1407814155
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
