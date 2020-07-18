Dr. Henry Kwong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kwong, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Kwong, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Kwong works at
Locations
Associated Retina Consultants1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants14500 N Northsight Blvd Ste 121, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 242-4928
Rummel Optical2517 N Great Western Dr Ste I, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3500
Rummel Eye Care PC1022 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants Ltd.95 Soldiers Pass Rd Ste B, Sedona, AZ 86336 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants302 W Main St, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (602) 242-4928
Associated Retina Consultants454 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (602) 242-4928
The Eye & Laser Center900 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (602) 242-4928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely I would recommend Dr. Kwong to family and friends. He is warm and responsive and his eye injection technique is painless. He is relaxed and provides me with a relaxed feeling. I am very confidant of the capability of Dr. Kwong. I feel fortunate to have his excellent care.
About Dr. Henry Kwong, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, French
- 1033257746
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwong has seen patients for Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwong speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.