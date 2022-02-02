See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Niles, IL
Overview

Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Niles, IL. They graduated from Chicago Med School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Kurzydlowski works at Pain Care Advisors LLC in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Care Advisors LLC
    7437 N HARLEM AVE, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 228-3832
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Work Reintegration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2022
    love the dr and whole staff
    Mike S. — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD

    Pain Management
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Polish and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1073570198
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il/ Northwestern
    Residency
    Internship
    Loyola University Stritch School Of Med Maywood Il
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Chicago Med School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    DePaul University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzydlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurzydlowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurzydlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurzydlowski works at Pain Care Advisors LLC in Niles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kurzydlowski’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzydlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzydlowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurzydlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurzydlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

