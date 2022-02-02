Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzydlowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Niles, IL. They graduated from Chicago Med School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Kurzydlowski works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Care Advisors LLC7437 N HARLEM AVE, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (224) 228-3832MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurzydlowski?
love the dr and whole staff
About Dr. Henry Kurzydlowski, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1073570198
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management
- Loyola University Med Center Maywood Il/ Northwestern
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med Maywood Il
- Chicago Med School
- DePaul University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurzydlowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurzydlowski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurzydlowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurzydlowski works at
Dr. Kurzydlowski speaks Polish and Russian.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzydlowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzydlowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurzydlowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurzydlowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.