Overview

Dr. Henry Kung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Kung works at Henry I. Kung, M.D., A Professional Corporation in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.