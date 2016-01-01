Dr. Henry Kriegstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriegstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kriegstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Kriegstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Kriegstein works at
Locations
Associated Eye Surgeons45 Resnik Rd Ste 301, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 747-4434
Woods Orthodontics P.c.441 ROUTE 130, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (508) 888-8873
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Kriegstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1548379654
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kriegstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kriegstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kriegstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kriegstein works at
Dr. Kriegstein has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kriegstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriegstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriegstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kriegstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kriegstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.