Overview

Dr. Henry Kriegstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Kriegstein works at Associated Eye Surgeons in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.