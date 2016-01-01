Dr. Henry Krebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Krebs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Krebs, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Krebs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krebs?
About Dr. Henry Krebs, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1043298243
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University Hospital
- Univ of Texas HSC-San Antonio
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
- Texas A&amp;M University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krebs accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krebs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krebs works at
Dr. Krebs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.