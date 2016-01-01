Dr. Henry Kort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kort, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Kort, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Kort works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Center for Children7777 Forest Ln Ste B320, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-4299
-
2
Nacogdoches Nephrology PA626 Russell Blvd Ste B, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (972) 566-4299
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kort?
About Dr. Henry Kort, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1326001504
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kort has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kort accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kort works at
Dr. Kort has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Septal Defect and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kort speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kort. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.