Overview

Dr. Henry Kort, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Lewisville and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kort works at Heart Center for Children in Dallas, TX with other offices in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Septal Defect and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.