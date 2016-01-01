Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Kirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Kirsch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Kirsch works at
Locations
Paul H Key MD9808 Venice Blvd Ste 503, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 287-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Kirsch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679653869
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirsch speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.