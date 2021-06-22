Dr. Henry Kesler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kesler, MD
Dr. Henry Kesler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neurosurgical Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! He is intelligent and excellent surgeon. Kind of handsome too. My preferred neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Henry Kesler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesler speaks Hungarian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.