Dr. Henry Kearse, MD
Dr. Henry Kearse, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville85 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 792-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Been to Dr. Kearse’s three times. He is very knowledgeable, friendly and patient. Office staff is professional, friendly and courteous. Almost no waiting time. Will use Dr. Kearse again.
About Dr. Henry Kearse, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center|Overlook Hosp
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Kearse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kearse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kearse has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearse.
