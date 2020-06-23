Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman IV works at
Locations
Our Lady of Lourdes JD Moncus Cancer Center4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4881
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Office of Group Benefits
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Kaufman was very professional, thorough, and caring when explaining my husband’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis. This was a very scary time of course for us both having heard the seriousness and low survival rate of this type of cancer. He took his time to explain to us the procedure involved with the Whipple surgery and gave us confidence in his ability to perform this life saving surgery. It’s been 8 years since my husband had the Whipple Surgery and when the cancer came back 1 and 1/2 year later, Dr. Kaufman was once again called upon to this time remove my husband’s pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, and a small portion of his stomach. My husband would not be here today if not for Dr. Kaufman!
About Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831142090
Education & Certifications
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Rsch Institute
- Univ TN
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman IV works at
Dr. Kaufman IV has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.