Overview

Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kaufman IV works at Our Lady of Lourdes JD Moncus Cancer Center in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.