Dr. Henry Kano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Kano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Kano works at
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, 632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695, (530) 668-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Kano, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1861427437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
Dr. Kano speaks Japanese.
