Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 2022 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Lasalle and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kanarek works at Henry J Kanarek in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.