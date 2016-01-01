Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 115 Pine Ave Ste 615, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (310) 644-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760727614
Education & Certifications
- ML King Jr Genl Hosp
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
