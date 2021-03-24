Overview

Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Johnson works at Central Alabama Womens Care OBGYN Central in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.