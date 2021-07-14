Overview

Dr. Henry Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University Medical Center and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Half Moon Bay, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

