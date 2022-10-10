Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Horton, MD
Dr. Henry Horton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Suzuki Wound Care Clinic600 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 873-3312
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Horton is the best doctor I have seen in my 66 years of living. He is knowledgeable, listen attentively and answered all my question in plain English. He doesn’t rush you during your appointment and if I’ve called he has someone calling me back. I believe some patients get disappointed because they are strict with schedules and if you’re late you might have to see someone else or rescheduled. I agree with this policy because the majority of patients attend appointments on time and if you’re late, we’ll assume the consequences
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1457653602
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.